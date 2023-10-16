StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.80.

PSA opened at $272.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.52 and its 200 day moving average is $284.78. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $254.87 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

