StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Down 0.1 %

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $281.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $90.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.82 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2,173.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

