StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

