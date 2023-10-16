StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 11.3 %
NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.32.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
