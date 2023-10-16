StockNews.com Lowers Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $178.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.88.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.