StockNews.com Lowers Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Flotek Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

FTK opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.82. Flotek Industries has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 8.57%.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

About Flotek Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 326,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

