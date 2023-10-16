StockNews.com Lowers Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
FTK opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.82. Flotek Industries has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.24.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 8.57%.
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).
