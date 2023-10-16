StockNews.com Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $283.09.

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $238.78 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.39 and a 200 day moving average of $269.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Insider Activity

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 36,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

