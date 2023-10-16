StockNews.com Upgrades Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MOH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $359.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $349.38.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $348.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after buying an additional 1,413,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after buying an additional 749,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $214,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

