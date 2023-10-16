StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 3%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 712,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,980,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 190.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

