Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 955 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $260.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.87, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.