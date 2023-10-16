Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 7,228 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of PFE opened at $33.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.