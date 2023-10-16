Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 206.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,280,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,136,506 shares during the period. RLX Technology accounts for 29.6% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $71,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,368,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 5,218.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,838,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,884 shares in the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 183.0% in the first quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 8,465,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $6,493,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RLX. Citigroup lowered their price target on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company.

RLX Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

RLX Technology stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.64. 1,375,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375,047. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.78. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 20.78%.

About RLX Technology

(Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.