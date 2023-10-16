Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 221,980 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 221,980 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,873,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

BA stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.75. The stock had a trading volume of 422,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

