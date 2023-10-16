Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 858,140 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 858,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,377,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of American International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 91,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

