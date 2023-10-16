Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of Dover worth $45,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after buying an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after buying an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $126,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE DOV traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $139.37. 20,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.00 and a 200 day moving average of $143.50. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Dover

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.