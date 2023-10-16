Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,209 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.27% of Howmet Aerospace worth $54,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,379,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,102,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7,858.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,201,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,080 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 72,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,823. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

