Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,713 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $45,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

PANW traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $260.03. 126,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,624. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $265.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.11. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.90.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

