Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Parker-Hannifin worth $46,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 227,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,803,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.8 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $396.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,411. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.34. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $258.89 and a one year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.