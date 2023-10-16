Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,464 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CME Group were worth $42,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.18.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $220.13. 60,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,946. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

