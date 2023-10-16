Strs Ohio Has $36.96 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $36,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.21. 686,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,167. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $262,862.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,397 shares of company stock worth $27,860,240 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

