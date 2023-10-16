Strs Ohio Has $38.29 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $38,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.88. 159,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,682. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

