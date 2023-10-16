Strs Ohio Has $40.56 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,881 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $40,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 186.9% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

EL stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.07. The stock had a trading volume of 48,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,908. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.07. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.