Strs Ohio Has $43.34 Million Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $43,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

FMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $119.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day moving average of $105.74.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.0001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

