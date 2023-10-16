Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $38,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,967,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.