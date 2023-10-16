Strs Ohio Makes New $39.23 Million Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 177.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 50.3% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 21.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $24.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,576.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,512. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,249.36 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,522.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,528.35.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

