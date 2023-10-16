Strs Ohio Purchases New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 270,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,652,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Analog Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.28. 231,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.75 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

