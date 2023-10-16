Strs Ohio Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,439,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AT&T were worth $54,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after buying an additional 530,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $14.33. 2,409,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,446,207. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

