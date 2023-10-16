Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,846 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $53,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $41.45. 1,510,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,322,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.82.

Get Our Latest Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.