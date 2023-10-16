Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,839 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.20% of Ingersoll Rand worth $51,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,549,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.91. 70,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

