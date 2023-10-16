Strs Ohio Sells 11,892 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,892 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $47,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $62.29. The company had a trading volume of 437,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

