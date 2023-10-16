Strs Ohio Sells 22,675 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in General Electric were worth $35,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after buying an additional 319,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $109.68. 205,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,147. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.05. General Electric has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

