Strs Ohio Sells 2,359 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Lam Research worth $43,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.71.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $651.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,730. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $312.71 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $611.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

