Strs Ohio Sells 314,253 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 314,253 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $52,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.61.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.