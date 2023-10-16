Strs Ohio Sells 36,015 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,015 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $50,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.12. 277,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,649,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.