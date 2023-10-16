Strs Ohio Sells 60,625 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,625 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Welltower worth $45,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of WELL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.07. 67,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,528. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.66 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

