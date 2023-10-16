Strs Ohio Sells 66,039 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 66,039 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Diamondback Energy worth $36,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.04. 77,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.57 and a 200 day moving average of $141.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.48.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

