Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,173 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Zoetis worth $49,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 213,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Zoetis by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 547,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,242,000 after buying an additional 202,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 555,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,711,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,508. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.33.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

