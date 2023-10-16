Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.4% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.16 and a 200-day moving average of $286.10. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

