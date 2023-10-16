Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,737 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $239,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $839.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $823.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $782.57. The firm has a market cap of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $853.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $833.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $898.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.