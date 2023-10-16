Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,784,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,782 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $226,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,959,000 after buying an additional 642,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after acquiring an additional 829,227 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $50.41 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67.

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.52.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

