Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $167.51 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,642 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $167,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 17.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after buying an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in KLA by 14,204.6% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 144,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after buying an additional 143,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.26.

KLA Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $488.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.15. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.90 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

