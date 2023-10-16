Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $195.32 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164,186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Waste Management worth $195,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank raised its position in Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $158.81 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

