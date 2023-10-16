Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $244.53 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 317,819 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $244,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $141.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

