Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $265.28 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,119 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of BlackRock worth $265,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $628.01 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $566.00 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.87. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.92.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

