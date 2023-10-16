Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $726.24 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,920,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,541 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of PepsiCo worth $726,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after acquiring an additional 489,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.