Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 114,299 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,299 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Illinois Tool Works worth $193,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $231.50 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.49 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

