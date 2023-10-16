Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 419,245 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,837,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 419,245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $199,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

