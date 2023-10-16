Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 824,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Boston Scientific worth $200,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,319 shares of company stock worth $16,854,025 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

