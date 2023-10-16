Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,777,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,507,864 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Pfizer worth $578,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.41.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $32.27 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

