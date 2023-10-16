Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $30,566.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $30,566.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 114,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $2,345,829.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,855 shares in the company, valued at $242,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,229 shares of company stock worth $3,234,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 281.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 197,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 95.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $789.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

