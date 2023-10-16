SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 699,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 745,828 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.43.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $802.89 million, a P/E ratio of -52.39 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

See Also

